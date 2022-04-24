ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for teen involved in Clarksville shooting

A man was injured last night during a robbery and shooting incident at a Clarksville hotel.

Clarksville Police Department responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. from the GuestHouse Hotel in Clarksville. The caller told police that he had been shot in the leg at the hotel. Upon arrival, officers saw three Black male teenagers running from the scene onto Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The teens led officers on a brief foot pursuit before two of the teens were detained. The third teen was not located.

The teens were taken into custody and interviewed. Police determined that they were present at the scene of the shooting and robbery but were not involved in the incident. No charges have been brought against the two teens.

Clarksville police have put out a petition for especially aggravated robbery on the third teen, a 16-year-old. Police are working with other local agencies to find his whereabouts.

Police will not release the name of the juvenile charged in this case. The investigation is still ongoing.

The shooting victim was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital. There is no information about the status of his njuries at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or video footage is asked to reach out to Detective Henry, 931-648-0656, ext. 5343. To remain anonymous individuals can call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

