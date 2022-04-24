ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Tocco Toscano and Singpore Airlines upcycle life vests to accessories

By Ida Torres
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho among us actually pays attention to the safety demonstration on flights, especially if you regularly fly on a plane? Most of us would probably just browse the in-flight magazine or do something else rather than listen to it for the nth time (even though of course we know how important...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
yankodesign.com

Gingko’s Dragonflight Balance Light is part table-lamp, part kinetic sculpture

With a design that transcends mere functionality, Gingko’s Dragonflight Balance Light has a unique interactive quality that makes it absolutely irresistible. The dragonfly-shaped lamp rests precariously on a vertical platform, and invites you to touch it and play with it, making it both visually and physically engaging!. Created by...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Vests#Mobile Phone#Flight Attendants#Singpore Airlines
yankodesign.com

Cat nest is a flat-folding design that lets your feline pet rest, travel in style

Fur parents are always on the lookout for the next cute thing that they can get their babies. Pet toys and accessories are some of the most popular items on any e-commerce and social media platform as these pet owners love getting stuff for their dogs, cats, and maybe even fish. Accessories that can serve multiple purposes are also very much welcome for both the pets and their hoomans since they can be used to fit various lifestyle needs whether they’re at home or traveling.
PET SERVICES
yankodesign.com

Nike-inspired minimal trendy sneakers look so sleek, they’re destined for the moon!

Averted Vision is a futuristic shoe collection inspired by what sneakers might look like if they were worn on the moon. The further we progress towards a technological future, the more tantalizing outer space becomes. It can feel like we’re closer than ever to our dreams of moving to the moon or Mars. As we dream about the possibilities, we might imagine ourselves wearing our Earth-bound clothes–a t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
yankodesign.com

This ultra-minimal desk hides its modular nature in plain sight

The best solutions are sometimes the simplest ones, or at least the ones that look so simple you’d be surprised they could actually do a lot more than you presumed. There is no shortage of minimalist desks available these days that cater to different needs and different aesthetic tastes. Some take that minimalism to heart, while others make a few detours off the beaten path. What all these different desks have in common is the need to meet the needs of modern work and lifestyles, many of which involve a number of electronic devices. That’s why many desks try to offer one charging feature or another, often with the result of complicating the design of the furniture. In contrast, this looks like it’s nothing more than a glorified slab of wood on metal legs, but it actually has a few tricks up its sleeves or, in this case, in its frame.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
yankodesign.com

Forget meatless meats, the Air Meat is a meat alternative made from factories’ CO2

The past few years we’ve seen “I can’t believe it’s not meat” options out there. These meatless meats or meat alternatives have been created for those that still want some sort of meat for their diets but would also like to be more conscious about the impact of their consumption on our carbon footprint. The first few ones left a lot to be desired taste-wise but over time, they have gotten a lot better and some can even confuse meat lovers and vegans or vegetarians alike.
AGRICULTURE
yankodesign.com

Octopus-shaped smartphone stand is easily the quirkiest steampunk-ish tabletop accessory I’ve seen

Instead of releasing this Kraken, just keep it occupied by resting your gadgets and stationery on it. Designed by artisan metallurgist Coppertist.Wu, this handy little bronze cephalopod does everything from propping your phone or tablet up to holding pens and styluses, all while looking like an absolute stunner on your table. Hong Kong-based Coppertist.Wu’s 8-legged creation embodies a cross between realism and functionality (quite like their Chameleon-shaped tape measure). 2 pairs of legs keep the little octopus stable on your tabletop surface, while an extra pair of legs helps prop your smartphone up at a nice readable angle. Thanks to the Octopus’ metal construction, it’s stable enough to hold your phone or tablet in both landscape and portrait modes without tipping over. Finally, the last pair of legs curl at the back, creating a cradle of sorts for holding stationery like pencils, pens, and styluses. “It’s the perfect nautical accent to any room,” says Coppertist.Wu. “It’s not only a great conversation piece but an amazing collectible piece of art as well.”
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

Beauer XVan can transform almost any van into a temporary weekend camper

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in the wilderness for a day or two but only have a plain old van, you can now have the best of both worlds without having to buy a camper. Being able to live on the road is a dream for many people, but few can even stomach the idea of giving up a comfortable bed for a stress-free night’s sleep. Of course, a bed is just the tip of the iceberg when you’re trying to survive away from the trappings of modern life. There’s also the consideration of how you’ll even be able to bring all of the necessities, which is why some really ardent roadsters try to invest in an RV or camper. Not everyone has the budget for that or the space to have two vehicles, one for normal everyday use. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose anymore if you don’t mind having to put in or take out a big metal box whenever you switch between a weekday van and a weekend camper.
CARS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
yankodesign.com

This futuristic Uber cab was designed like a TARDIS – compact on the outside, spacious on the inside

Purpose-built as a ride-hail car, or a taxi cab to be specific, the Arrival Car has the footprint of a small vehicle, but the spacious legroom of a much larger automobile. Created in partnership with Uber, the Arrival was designed to be the perfect car for ride-hailing. Unlike regular cars that were designed for ownership and just co-opted by Uber drivers, Arrival was built with the specific mindset of being a car meant for ride-hailing. This singular vision helped develop the car’s overall design, as its focus shifted from pure desirability and performance to efficiency, comfort, reliability, and affordability. A taxi cab for the future, Arrival even replaces the iconic yellow cab’s design with a modern, minimalist overhaul, trading in nostalgia for futurism – a concept Uber knows too well.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 bicycles designed to make urban commute eco-friendly

I’m team bicycle through and through! They are the most eco-friendly means of transportation, and also really fun to ride. They create zero emissions and encourage people to ditch the fossil fuel consuming and pollution-causing automobiles. And not to mention, not only are they healthy for the environment but for us as well! They promote good health and ensure you get your daily dose of exercise done, without even hitting the gym. In an attempt to encourage and celebrate bicycles, we’ve curated a collection of unique and innovative bicycle designs that will cater to everyone’s diverse bicycle-riding needs. From a revolutionary all-wheel-drive bicycle to a DIY wooden bicycle – there’s a cool bike in here for everyone!
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

The Rubbish Beam and Platform can make cleanup drives fun and exciting

We can’t just say now, “it’s just rubbish,” because for our children to have a better planet and a better tomorrow, we must be able to manage our trash starting today. There are plenty of related efforts and campaigns being introduced everywhere globally, and we believe more will be revealed. We can start by making sure we pick up the trash and put waste in the proper places in our own little ways. We can also begin sorting them out for possible reusing and recycling. Picking up trash isn’t exactly fun, but you can make it exciting by getting cool tools and gadgets like the Rubbish Beam.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This self-made engraved metal mouse is craftsmanship at its finest

We’ve seen a few interesting takes on the computer mouse, most of them trying to put a more ergonomic spin on a device that has changed little in the past decades. There are some that do defy commonly held standards in order to create an artful masterpiece that probably wouldn’t pass usability tests. And then there are those that end up making our jaws drop in how they turn a utilitarian piece of technology into an elaborate luxury item. It might not be made out of gold, but this metal mouse puts those expensive mice to shame by the sheer amount of details and the fact that it was all crafted by hand at someone’s personal workshop.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This retro-inspired travel trailer with tastefully renovated interiors is embodiment of color and space utilization

Recognizing your strength and using it to help the like-minded is not an easy thing to pull off. However, this husband-wife duo of Ron and Shayna behind Darlin’ Trailers is doing it to perfection. Drawing from their own experience of living in an RV full time, the couple’s now helping new travel trailer adaptors renovate and rework their mobile home for ‘full-time living or vacation adventures.’ Hudson being a tasteful example!
TRAVEL
yankodesign.com

Toy piano prototypes inspired by Edo-era reimagines Japanese piano and furniture

At one point or another, most kids whose parents could afford to let their kids study the piano. Those who loved it or had the talent continued to play into adulthood and some may have even made a career out of it. There are also those, like me, who eventually lost interest or didn’t have the chops to be good at it and who consider tinkling the keys to just be a pleasant memory. If you like pianos as an instrument or as a decoration, this is something that might interest you.
ENTERTAINMENT
yankodesign.com

Elastic Hinge eyeglasses is an alternative design for traditional metal hinges

As someone who has worn glasses for decades, I’ve had my fair share of pairs over the years. The reasons vary, from having to get the lens upgraded to losing them (which is more often than I would like) to having broken frames and hinges. For people who are pretty clumsy, the fragility of the material of eyeglasses is always a challenge. So product designers who experiment with various materials are always welcome.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

The most powerful M1 MacBook that Apple never built…

This Frankenstein monster of a laptop basically attaches an iPad Mini onto an M1 Mac Mini, giving you a laptop with more ports and better performance than a MacBook Pro while still being a (theoretically) portable laptop. Obviously, I’m using the word laptop incredibly loosely here. Oh, it also has the added advantage of a touchscreen display with Apple Pencil input.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy