Tocco Toscano and Singpore Airlines upcycle life vests to accessories

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in the wilderness for a day or two but only have a plain old van, you can now have the best of both worlds without having to buy a camper. Being able to live on the road is a dream for many people, but few can even stomach the idea of giving up a comfortable bed for a stress-free night’s sleep. Of course, a bed is just the tip of the iceberg when you’re trying to survive away from the trappings of modern life. There’s also the consideration of how you’ll even be able to bring all of the necessities, which is why some really ardent roadsters try to invest in an RV or camper. Not everyone has the budget for that or the space to have two vehicles, one for normal everyday use. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose anymore if you don’t mind having to put in or take out a big metal box whenever you switch between a weekday van and a weekend camper.

CARS ・ 4 HOURS AGO