BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A fight broke out at a Bloomington nightclub Saturday morning before three people were shot, according to police. Surveillance video from Kalao nightclub showed the suspect, who has not been identified, and one of the victims, a 41-year-old man, fighting near the bar just after 1 a.m., according to police. Kalao is less than a mile away from the campus of Indiana University on North Walnut Street.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO