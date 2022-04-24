ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surge lose to Midland Saturday

 3 days ago

Wichita, KS – The Wind Surge fell short to the Midland RockHounds for the second night in a row finishing 15-4. Edouard Julien made his second appearance of the week after an ankle injury...

Hutch Post

Surge win Sunday, take series over Midland

Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge concluded their six-game homestand against the Midland RockHounds with a 10-7 victory thanks to an early first inning offensive boost scoring five runs. Wichita’s bats were an early problem for Midland starter Matt Milburn as they scored five quick runs on four hits and three...
Hutch Post

⚾️ Surge lose to Arkansas Tuesday

Little Rock, Arkansas - The Wind Surge fell in their series opener against the Arkansas Travelers 10-4 Tuesday. The Travelers grabbed an early lead in the second with a pair of runs. Jack Larson homered for Arkansas ending their week-long home run drought. The Travs finished the day with three home runs.
Hutch Post

⚾️ Wichita State loses to OSU at Riverfront Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. – #8 Oklahoma State scored six times in the top of the fifth to overturn a 5-3 deficit, eventually doubling up Wichita State 12-6 on Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium. The decisive inning started with five consecutive Oklahoma State runners, including a pair of RBI doubles from...
Hutch Post

⚾️ Salthawk Baseball drops double-header to Ark City

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutch Salthawks can't seem to catch a break. They led in both games of the double-header at Hobart-Detter vs Ark City, but then they couldn't find the strike zone Tuesday night losing to Ark City 16-3 in 7 innings in game 1 then dropping the late night game 8-4. Big innings cost the Salthawks in both games. In game 1, Ark City scored 7 runs after an error on a routine play took Hutch out of the game. Arkansas City scored seven runs in the seventh inning. Lucas Barnes, Trevor Pierce, Aiden Whetstone, Cadon Clark, and Seth Zimmerman each had RBIs in the frame.
Hutch Post

⛳ Dragon golf headed to nationals; Crockett wins individually

HASTINGS, Nebraska – The No. 3-ranked Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team will have an opportunity to defend its 2021 NJCAA national championship. The Blue Dragons finished second in the NJCAA District III (Central District)/Region VI Championship on Tuesday at Lochland Country Club to qualify for the NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship for the 21st consecutive season and for the 24th time in program history.
Hutch Post

Soar Hire event today at Uptown Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you’re looking for a job or even a career change, then an event happening today at the Uptown Hutch Mall is for you. It's the twice a year Soar Hire Job Fair and it runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the lobby of the mall.
Hutch Post

Dragon softball now No. 15

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College softball team climbed five spots to No. 15 in the latest NJCAA Division I softball rankings on Monday. Ranked for the second time this season, the No. 15 rankings is the highest the Blue Dragons have been ranked since a No. 18 ranking in the Division II poll at the end of the 2018 season. This is also the highest the Blue Dragons have been ranked in a Division I poll since they were ranked No. 8 at the end of the 1988 season.
WJHL

Vols Jordan-James will test NBA draft waters, while Powell hits the portal

Knoxville, TN — The NBA released a list of players entered into this year’s draft.. and the Tennessee Volunteer’s Josiah-Jordan James is on the list.This doesn’t mean he and Santiago Vescovi won’t be back next season.. this is just a chance to get some information from pro scouts.Head coach Rick Barnes told me last week […]
Hutch Post

Governor honors KU basketball national championship team

TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly hosted the NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Statehouse Monday for a special celebration. The governor greeting the players and coaches and then read a proclamation designating April 25 as the "KU men's basketball national championship victory day." The official proclamation signed...
Hutch Post

K-State’s Lee Named KCSC Sportswoman of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Ayoka Lee continues to collect honors for her outstanding 2021-22 season, as she has been recognized by the Kansas City Sports Commission with the 2022 Children’s Mercy Sports Medicine Center Sportswoman of the Year award. Lee will receive her award at the 49th annual of...
Hutch Post

Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators were close Wednesday to approving a measure authorizing sports betting that would dedicate most of the state’s revenues from it to efforts to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area. Lawmakers expected to give...
Hutch Post

