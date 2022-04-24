Surge lose to Midland Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College softball team climbed five spots to No. 15 in the latest NJCAA Division I softball rankings on Monday. Ranked for the second time this season, the No. 15 rankings is the highest the Blue Dragons have been ranked since a No. 18 ranking in the Division II poll at the end of the 2018 season. This is also the highest the Blue Dragons have been ranked in a Division I poll since they were ranked No. 8 at the end of the 1988 season.

