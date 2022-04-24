Surge lose to Midland Saturday
Wichita, KS – The Wind Surge fell short to the Midland RockHounds for the second night in a row finishing 15-4. Edouard Julien made his second appearance of the week after an ankle injury...hutchpost.com
Wichita, KS – The Wind Surge fell short to the Midland RockHounds for the second night in a row finishing 15-4. Edouard Julien made his second appearance of the week after an ankle injury...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0