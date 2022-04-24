ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners win over Royals Saturday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France had five hits, including a three-run homer, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 13-7. Royals...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hutch Post

⚾️ Royals shut out White Sox Tuesday

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Lynch pitched six crisp innings and the Kansas City Royals handed the Chicago White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 6-0 victory. Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits and Carlos Santana drove in two runs, helping Kansas City stop a four-game slide. The Royals were outscored 22-12 in a sweep at Seattle over the weekend. Lynch allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two. The White Sox issued 11 walks and committed two more errors, running their major league-leading total to 20.
CHICAGO, IL
Hutch Post

Royals swept in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a broken-bat single that scored Adam Frazier, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in 12 innings to complete a three-game sweep. Winker had an 11-pitch at-bat in the 10th inning that ended with a sacrifice...
SEATTLE, WA
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Monday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf finished his 17-year career spent entirely with the Anaheim Ducks in a 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Getzlaf got a behind-the-back assist with 2:41 to play, and the sellout crowd at Honda Center repeatedly roared for the Ducks' longtime captain and playmaking center from his first step on the ice to his final, teary departure. Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist apiece during a dominant second period by the Blues, who fell behind 2-0 in the first period before rallying for their 14th win in 16 games. Pavel Buchnevich and Marco Scandella added third-period goals.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Hutch Post

⚾️ Surge lose to Arkansas Tuesday

Little Rock, Arkansas - The Wind Surge fell in their series opener against the Arkansas Travelers 10-4 Tuesday. The Travelers grabbed an early lead in the second with a pair of runs. Jack Larson homered for Arkansas ending their week-long home run drought. The Travs finished the day with three home runs.
BASEBALL
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy