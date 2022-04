How would you react if you came home from a trip to find your front door painted like a giant box of Old Bay seasoning?. An Annapolis man recently got to find out. Kevin Connors, 30, lives on a street where three of his cousins also own homes, and the group of neighbors has a history of pranking each other. So when Connors, an event coordinator for Maryland Municipal League, took off for a bachelor party weekend, his neighbors saw an opportunity.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO