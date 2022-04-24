Forecast: Warm and sunny Sunday

Plenty of sun and dry hours today. With highs in the mid 80s along the coast to 90 degrees inland it will be rather hot & steamy for this time of year. There's a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon or evening. Drying out overnight with lows in the 60s to about 70 degrees.
More of the same ahead! Mostly dry through the night and we start the morning with mild temps and lots of sunshine. We warm up to the low 80s near the coast to about 90 inland. High in Tampa in the upper 80s. A slight chance for a brief shower or storm in the afternoon or evening.
Dry overnight and into the first half of the day on Thursday. There will be a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening with about 30-40% coverage. Most of the coverage will be away from the beaches. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. This pattern is likely to continue right through the weekend.
