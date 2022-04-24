Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. .Water levels have stabilized and plateaued. Levels slowly drop over the next several days, but look to remain in Minor Flood Stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MAY 05 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Halstad. * WHEN...Until Thursday, May 05. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 31.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 31.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 25.6 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.

NORMAN COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO