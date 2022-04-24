ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

57-year-old man shot to death on West Side

By Peter Marzano
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown man shortly after 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road when the perpetrator revealed a handgun and fired several shots, striking the 57-year-old man multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The perpetrator entered a vehicle nearby and fled the scene. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.

JDM
3d ago

Hmmm. Wonder what kind of important sober discourse was underway at 4:40 am to warrant such a response? The West Side is widely known to be amongst the safest and most pleasant areas of Chicago!

