2763 E Kaibab Trl Unit 15, Sundance, UT 84604

Homebuyers looking for affordability in today’s tough housing market will find it in a rebounding Rust Belt city. Pittsburgh has been named the most affordable city in the world (yes, world) by the Urban Reform Institute and the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. In a recent study from the two nonprofits, the Steel City edged out every other major metropolitan area globally. Two other U.S. cities — Oklahoma City and Rochester, N.Y. — tied for second.

6 DAYS AGO