The Upside: Local dentist pledges thousands for high school scholarships

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- A local dental practice plans to leave a legacy by investing in the future. Saratoga Springs Family Dentistry has pledged over $10,500 in scholarships to be split amongst seven high school students.

Dr. Gregory Dodd and his employees always seem to be smiling on the job. Now, they hope to inspire others to join them in working and grinning in the field. Dr. Dodd said the idea for a scholarship started when he became concerned about a lack of local healthcare providers, especially dentists in the area during the heart of the pandemic.

“We saw the overwhelming need for first responders. We saw how many dental offices shut down and how access to care was limited,” Dr. Dodd said. “So, we decided we wanted to do something to help our community and give them more providers and access to care.”

To find those new providers, Dr. Dodd thought there was no better talent pool than local high school students. Saratoga Springs Family Dentistry has locations, and each nearby high school will be eligible for the scholarship.

To apply for the scholarship, students can request an application from their guidance counselor and must write an essay about their hopes for the future. Students can be interested in any job in the dental field. Dr. Dodd says the smiles he sees are reward enough for choosing his career.

“We’re doing something, and that person is walking out the door feeling better or feeling better about their smile. We see so many people, and we see the results instantly,” Dr. Dodd said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.