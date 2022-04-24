Woman dies after being struck in crosswalk on International Drive, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man died Friday, days after he was hit by a car while standing on a street corner with another man who was badly hurt in the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Honda Accord was traveling east on Courtland Street...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly three years after a deadly hit-and-run in Ormond Beach that killed a pregnant woman, the man who was behind wheel has pleaded guilty and will spend the next ten years behind bars. Justin Egatz was convicted on April 12 on two counts of vehicular...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on U.S. 1 at Valkaria Road. [TRENDING: As Florida feuds with Disney, GOP voters, donors live inside...
OAKLAND, Fla. – A private company retrieving a helicopter that crashed in Lake Apopka Tuesday found another one Wednesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the second helicopter appeared to have fallen in the lake “later in the day (Tuesday) after the first one,”...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County deputy opened fire at three suspects, hurting two of them, following a chase near Lady Lake Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said deputies were on the lookout for a white vehicle after a stolen credit card was used at Walmart in Leesburg earlier in the day.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A one-year-old child who went missing in Florida over the weekend was yesterday found dead in a septic tank, police have said. Jose Lara is thought to have fallen into the tank in a 'tragic accident', the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. On March 27...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
