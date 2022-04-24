APD: 3 shootings reported overnight in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are reporting three separate shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning across Austin.

The first happened at 507 E. Wonsley Drive near East Anderson Lane in north Austin around 8:30 p.m. A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot, according to APD. Police said they did not receive a call until the man was already at the hospital. He is expected to recover.

The second shooting was on North Lamar Boulevard near the West Rundberg Lane intersection in north Austin around 2:30 a.m. APD said a woman was shot and is expected to recover.

The third shooting happened on Elmont Drive near South Pleasant Valley Road around 4 a.m. APD said two men were arguing in downtown Austin, and one of the men followed the other home and shot him. APD said the man who was shot is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made in any of the three shootings. This is an ongoing story, and KXAN will provide any updates.

