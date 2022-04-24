ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Angela Rayner denounces Tory ‘smears’ about claims she ‘distracts’ the PM

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgorG_0fIeUGrm00

***(adds Sajid Javid comment in final two pars)***

Angela Rayner has accused Tory MPs of using anonymous briefings to spread “desperate, perverted smears” about her by claiming she has sought to distract the Prime Minister provocatively in the Commons.

Boris Johnson, in a show of support for the deputy Labour leader, said he “deplored the misogyny directed at her anonymously”.

The Mail On Sunday (MoS) reported that Conservatives had claimed Ms Rayner enjoyed attempting to put Mr Johnson “off his stride” during Prime Minister’s Questions by “crossing and uncrossing her legs”.

Ms Rayner often sits next to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and opposite the Prime Minister during the weekly Commons clashes.

She has also stood in for Sir Keir at PMQs when he has been forced to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Ms Rayner lashed out at the “lies” being briefed about her.

The Ashton-under-Lyne MP said: “Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin.

“They know exactly what they are doing. The lies they are telling.”

She said Mr Johnson and his backers “clearly have a big problem with women in public life” and that they “should be ashamed of themselves”.

“I won’t be letting their vile lies deter me. Their attempts to harass and intimidate me will fail,” Ms Rayner added.

Sir Keir said the sexism displayed by those briefing the Sunday paper was a “disgraceful new low from a party mired in scandal and chaos”.

Tulip Siddiq, the shadow economic secretary to the Treasury, said the accusations were “disgraceful”.

The Labour politician told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “At the end of the day, Angela Rayner is an MP who was elected on merit.

“To talk about the fact she is using her legs or her posture to manipulate the Prime Minister is ridiculous and I’m really upset about it.”

One Tory MP is said to have told the MoS: “She (Ms Rayner) knows she can’t compete with Boris’s Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks.

“She has admitted as much when enjoying drinks with us on the (Commons) terrace.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXLzo_0fIeUGrm00
As deputy opposition leader, Angela Rayner sits opposite Boris Johnson in the Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Johnson tweeted: “As much as I disagree with Angela Rayner on almost every political issue, I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today.”

Ms Rayner thanked the Conservative Party leader for standing up for her.

When asked on Sophy Ridge about the coverage, Tory chairman Oliver Dowden said he did not recognise the claims attributed to his party’s MPs.

Former Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said she agreed with Ms Rayner’s assessment that she had been targeted for being a woman.

“Really sorry Angela. Totally unacceptable comments,” the Tory MP tweeted.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “If an MP or MPs really said this then it’s utterly shameful.

“No woman in politics should have to put up with this.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Local elections 2022: the councils to watch

A total of 200 local authorities across Britain are holding elections on Thursday May 5. Every council seat in Scotland, Wales and London is up for grabs and there are polls across much of the rest of England. Many of the seats being contested this year were last elected in...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Tulip Siddiq
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
newschain

Councillors vote to remove Andrew’s freedom of York

Councillors have voted to strip the Duke of York of his freedom of that city and called for him to have his dukedom removed. Lib Dem, Labour, Tory, Green and independent councillors came together to vote unanimously for the motion at York Racecourse on Wednesday, with members of the public joining in the chorus of condemnation for the duke.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Commons#Labour#Conservatives
newschain

Rishi Sunak cleared by PM’s standards adviser over wife’s tax status

Rishi Sunak has been cleared of breaching the ministerial code by Boris Johnson’s standards adviser after considering the tax affairs of the Chancellor and his family. Ministerial interests adviser Lord Geidt also ruled in Mr Sunak’s favour over allegations of conflicts of interest relating to the Chancellor having held a US permanent resident card.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
newschain

Senior Conservative MPs question proposed privatisation of Channel 4

Senior Conservative MPs have questioned the proposed privatisation of Channel 4, with one former cabinet minister voicing “profound scepticism about the wisdom” of the plans. Details of the Government’s proposals to sell off Channel 4 will be published on Thursday, culture minister Julia Lopez told MPs. She...
U.K.
newschain

Local elections 2022: timetable of key results and events

Here is a guide to when to expect the key results and events after polls close in the local elections on Thursday May 5. All declaration times are estimates and could change. – Thursday May 5, 10pm: Polls close in the 200 local authorities across Britain holding elections. Counting begins for 75 councils in England.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Allaho storms to all-the-way Punchestown Gold Cup win

Allaho put up an imperious display when proving his stamina in no uncertain terms in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup. The dual Ryanair Chase winner had not run over three miles since meeting with defeat in the Savills Chase of 2020 – and in the interim he has well and truly shown himself to be the best chaser in training over two and a half miles.
SPORTS
newschain

Search for missing woman continues at remote beauty spot

A search for a missing woman who is thought to have been murdered is continuing at a remote beauty spot. More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces are scouring the area of dense forest land in Lancashire looking for 33-year-old Katie Kenyon. Police have said there is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ex-Going For Gold host Henry Kelly urged to assist Troubles murder inquest

A coroner has appealed for two veteran Irish journalists who were potentially at the scene of a loyalist bomb attack in Belfast to assist an inquest for one of the victims. Coroner Joe McCrisken made a public appeal to Henry Kelly and Vincent Browne to come forward after he heard that efforts to make contact with the broadcasters had proved unsuccessful.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy