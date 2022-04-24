ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Nissan GT-R Become Amphibious Godzilla After Costly Mistake

By Jacob Oliva
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Non-amphibious cars getting a taste of Vitamin Sea are becoming a common occurrence these days. In fact, another one bit the dust, or rather the sand, as a Nissan GT-R from the Philippines went off to swim without its owner's permission. You can watch the harrowing ordeal through the video...

Comments / 53

Primate
3d ago

I liked the quote on the Tom Cruise movie Risky business with the Porsche 928 being dunked in a lake. "Who's the U-boat Commander?"...

Reply
6
Stormy Seas
3d ago

You can’t park there, Squirrely Shirley !! That car is toast !! Started it underwater, not to bright. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
8
Jack doey
3d ago

Calling that Nissan amphibian is like calling Biden a president.

Reply(9)
29
