Watch Nissan GT-R Become Amphibious Godzilla After Costly Mistake

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!. To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.

CARS ・ 27 DAYS AGO