ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

2 people injured after a vehicle slammed into a building in Chico (Chico, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0fIeTsvp00
2 people injured after a vehicle slammed into a building in Chico (Chico, CA)Nationwide Report

Two people received injuries after a car slammed into a building Friday night in Chico. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area at 1094 East 8th Street at 9:52 p.m. on reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fIeTsvp00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 1

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Two fatalities reported in accident on Highway 101 in North County

– A man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly causing a vehicle collision that killed two people, according to multiple reports. Berenice Cortez Pineda, 47, was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Cruze with five passengers northbound on Highway 101 when she made her way to an asphalt shoulder before coming to a stop just south of the Santa Barbara Road off-ramp. Felipe Gonzalez, a 21-year-old from Santa Maria, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Highway 101 at speeds over 65 mph when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of the parked Cruze, sending it forward about 120 feet, reports say.
SANTA MARIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

8 Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 99 [Modesto, CA]

Traffic Accident on Briggsmore Avenue Left Several Hurt. The incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. on the Briggsmore Avenue overpass of Highway 99. According to reports, the full circumstances of the crash remain unknown, but police said the collision involved at least seven vehicles. Emergency crews extricated one person trapped...
MODESTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Destiny Salinas, Danielle Mesta Killed in Head-On Crash on Highway 41 [Madera, CA]

Fiery Head-On Collision near Highway 145 Resulted in 4 Fatalities. According to police, the collision happened just before midnight on April 8th, along Highway 41 near Highway 145. Under unknown circumstances, a two-door Scion collided head-on with a Honda Accord causing the vehicles to be engulfed in flames. Eventually, firefighters...
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Chico, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
The Press Democrat

CHP: Driver killed after hitting tree near Petaluma

A man was killed Sunday morning after he drove into a tree on the outskirts of Petaluma and was ejected from his car, authorities said. The crash happened on Old Redwood Highway east of Ely Road and was reported to authorities just before 7:30 a.m., according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.
PETALUMA, CA
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy