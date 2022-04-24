ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

More clouds than sun this week in the Hudson Valley; highs near 63 Monday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Temperatures will remain below average this week in the Hudson Valley, including some chances for rain.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says onshore winds will continue into the early week with more clouds than sun.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 58-63.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. A few showers likely. High 63.

Wednesday: Any early showers will give way to clearing. High: 54-58

Extended Forecast: THURS & FRI: Mostly sunny, but highs in the middle 50s to low 60s.

News 12

News 12

