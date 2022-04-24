ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Construction to impact two major roads in Huntsville

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7Wrn_0fIeSCPI00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Expect delays across Huntsville Sunday night, Monday, and Monday night; the City of Huntsville will be closing two major roads for construction projects.

The closures start Sunday night on Research Park Blvd. at the Old Madison Pike bridge (near Bridge Street Town Center). Starting at 7 p.m., northbound traffic (heading away from Redstone Arsenal) will be reduced to a single lane so crews can remove temporary supports used during the Old Madison Pike bridge rebuild . All lanes will reopen at 6:30 a.m. Monday for the morning rush hour.

State offices close for Confederate Memorial Day

Over in Downtown Huntsville, a portion of Williams Ave. will be completely closed from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sidewalk construction will close all traffic between Monroe Street and Dr. Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. (the portion of the road in front of the AC Hotel).

Back on Research Park Blvd., southbound lanes (toward Redstone Arsenal) will be reduced to one lane so crews can finish removing temporary supports on the Old Madison Pike bridge. The lane closure will last from 7 p.m. Monday to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to use caution in both areas. The City said traffic control will be in place to direct them through and around the closures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Major Road Work Delays Evening Traffic

Starting at 7 P.M. Sunday, north bound traffic on Research Park Boulevard at the Old Madison Pike bridge will be reduced to a single lane so crews can remove temporary supports. All lanes will reopen at 6:30 A.M. tomorrow in time for the morning rush hour.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Traffic safety checkpoints set up in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department DUI Task Force is conducting traffic safety checkpoints this weekend. There are 57 traffic accident hotspots across the city and officers will be conducting safety checkpoints at one or more of these locations. If stopped, be prepared to show your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Huntsville, AL
Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
City
Madison, AL
Huntsville, AL
Government
OBA

ALDOT's $20 million bluff killed second Gulf Shores bridge

City will build spur road from Beach Express to Waterway East Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said the state’s $20 million bluff to build a third span over the Intracoastal Waterway was also a bluff for his city when Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper backed out of building it.
GULF SHORES, AL
CBS 42

Body pulled from Coosa River after 6-day search

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
GADSDEN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Confederate Memorial Day#Bridge Street#Uban Construction#Redstone Arsenal
WAFF

Supply chain issues impacting traffic signals at dangerous intersections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live or travel in Madison County, we’re on your side, to let you know how supply chain issues are impacting the roads you travel. Changes at several dangerous intersections are taking a lot longer than county commissioners want. One problematic area where there have been dozens of accidents, is the intersection of Old Railroad Bed Road and Toney Road, in Toney.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Work begins on $51.4 million Madison County apartment complex

Construction is beginning on a $51.4 million apartment complex in Madison County. Real estate investment firm Advenir Oakley Capital is developing LEO at Flint Crossing. Capstone Building Corp. is the general contractor, and Nequette Architecture and Design is the project’s architect. LEO at Flint Crossing is located at 141...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WAFF

A man was shot in Huntsville Sunday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a call about a shooting victim at the 2900 block of Wilson Drive around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers say that the shooting is believed to have happened at the corner of Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave. According to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lanes closed on Alabama 79 in Marshall County due to wreck

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lanes on Alabama 79 in Marshall County are closed on Tuesday due to a two-vehicle wreck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, both lanes on Alabama 79 near Cox Gap Road are completely blocked following the crash which occurred around 3 p.m. State Troopers are investigating this wreck and are monitoring the situation.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy