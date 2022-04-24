Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday April 24, 2022

SYLVANIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old Rainsville man was arrested in Sylvania Monday for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence among other things. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that it had received information about a residence in Sylvania and when the narcotics unit responded,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former police officer in a child molestation case involving an 11-year-old girl. According to a news release from the GBI, Jerric Gilbert, 35, of Carrollton, has been arrested and charged with one count of Child Molestation and one count of Violation of Oath by […]
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Close to a month after a road crew in Georgia found a father’s body wrapped up inside a toolbox on the side of a rural road, a sheriff’s office in a neighboring state announced it has arrested a suspect. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama announced on...
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on April 22 in Hartselle and discovered 18 grams of Fentanyl along with half a pound of meth. Following a long investigation into alleged narcotics sales at a residence in Hartselle, agents with the Morgan County...
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspect wanted for a double murder on Fort Benning Road in Columbus has been arrested in Alabama. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Elijah Smith was arrested in Phenix City on April 20, 2022. Sheriff Greg Countryman said Smith was taken into custody by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s […]
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ATLANTA — A man was arrested after attempting to slash people with a machete at Piedmont Park Thursday, according to Atlanta Police. Police said they were called to the park around 8:30 p.m. after they received a report that a man was attacking people there. Victims said the suspect was there with another person when he tried to slash people with the weapon. Fortunately, no one was injured.
A 32-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck early Monday morning in Huntsville. Huntsville Police said Tommy Seagroves was driving a motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 72 when he rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer that was also traveling eastbound. The wreck happened about 2 a.m. near the...
Part 2 of WAAY 31's series, "Poisoned: Alabama's Fentanyl Crisis," continues in Marshall County. Last year, there were at least 20 confirmed overdose deaths in Marshall County, according to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent. Only four months into this year, and they're already closing in on that number — numbers...
