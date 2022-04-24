ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amon-Ra St. Brown: Lions 'definitely have to get another receiver' in the draft

By Jeff Risdon
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ended his rookie campaign with a bang. Now entering his second season in the league, St. Brown has a better feel for what he can do and how the Lions can help him be even better.

St. Brown talked shop with former NFL wideouts Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette on their show on Fubo TV. One of the things the hosts asked St. Brown was what kind of receiver he would like the Lions to possibly add to help both him and the total offense.

“Definitely have to get another receiver …. someone that can go up, make the 50-50 ball,” St. Brown said. “I mean I could for sure make it but someone else that can do it too.”

There are quite a few wideouts in the draft who fit that bill. Among them: St. Brown’s old USC teammate, Drake London. Alas, London projects to be long gone before the Lions make their pick at No. 32 overall. Later options include Romeo Doubs from Nevada, South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert and Alec Pierce from Cincinnati.

In another interesting response, St. Brown reinforced the notion that the offense was held back for the first part of the 2021 season more by schematic design than actual talent. He spoke up about making the mental adjustment leap from college to the pros, but then elaborated on why both he and the entire Lions offense sputtered in the 0-10-1 start to the season.

“Opportunity. You watch the first 10 games I had, you know I didn’t get the opportunities that I had the last seven weeks,” St. Brown noted. “I think a bunch of it is opportunity. But now that I showcased what I can do, I think it’s just going to help me out for my career.”

That radical uptick coincided with the team replacing offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn with head coach Dan Campbell and more involvement from Ben Johnson, who is now Detroit’s offensive coordinator. Adding another weapon should only help St. Brown produce those late-season results more consistently.

St. Brown’s full interview:

