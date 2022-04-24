ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford gets standing ovation at Detroit Tigers game

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Matthew Stafford made a triumphant return to Detroit on Saturday and witnessed some history in the process.

Stafford was back in town to help the SAY Detroit organization break ground on a new facility, the Kelly and Matthew Stafford & Friends Education Center. The longtime Lions quarterback has continued his philanthropic relationship with SAY Detroit even after being dealt to the Los Angeles Rams over a year ago.

While Stafford was back in Detroit, he attended the Tigers game at Comerica Park. He sat in the owner’s box with his wife, Kelly, and was on hand for Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000th hit. When Stafford, wearing a Cabrera t-shirt, was shown on the scoreboard, Comerica Park erupted with a loud ovation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Tigers#Rams#American Football#Say Detroit#Lions
