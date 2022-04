DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Danville Police called in the county’s rescue team to search a pond for a 32-year old man who went missing Monday. Police say Avery Spicer’s girlfriend told investigators he may be suicidal. She told police she spotted her vehicle on Shannon Way off the Danville Bypass just passed Cattleman’s Steak House with some of Spicer’s clothing.

BOYLE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO