Wind Advisory issued for Haakon, Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1004 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Cactus to 4 miles west of Hartley, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Hartley, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Gruver, Sanford, Morse, Four Way and Pringle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
