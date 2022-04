An Austin-area man is offering Elon Musk free land to use for Twitter's headquarters should the billionaire choose to relocate his newly purchased company from San Francisco to Texas. Twitter accepted Musk's deal to buy the social media platform for $44 billion on Monday, which prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to invite the richest man in the world to move its headquarters to the Lone Star State and join three of Musk's other companies.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO