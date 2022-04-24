ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 205 video: Hear from each winner backstage

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 205 took place Saturday with 11 bouts on the slate, and we’ve got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex.

In the main event, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade returned to 115 pounds to score a historic submission win over Amanda Lemos by making her tap with a standing arm-triangle choke.

You can hear from Andrade and every UFC Fight Night 205 winner by checking out their post-fight scrums below.

Mike Jackson after winning by disqualification against Dean Barry

Phillipe Lins after unanimous decision win vs. Marcin Prachnio

Preston Parsons after unanimous decision win vs. Evan Elder

Aori Qileng after first-round TKO of Cameron Else

Tyson Pedro after first-round TKO of Ike Villanueva

Sergey Khandozhko after second-round TKO of Dwight Grant

Marc-Andre Barriault after first-round submission of Jordan Wright

Charles Jourdain after first-round submission of Lando Vannata

Maycee Barber after unanimous decision win vs. Montana De La Rosa

Claudio Puelles after first-round submission of Clay Guida

Jessica Andrade after first-round submission of Amanda Lemos

