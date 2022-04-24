2 people dead after a shooting Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting Sunday morning on Indy’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a call of two people shot near the 4000 block of Stratford Court. Officers arrived and found a man and woman outside both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly after and pronounced the two victims dead. IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation, police said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will assist and determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will also release the victims’ names once next-of-kin has been notified, IMPD said. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact IMPD Detective Brad Nuetzman at (317) 327.3475 or email him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov .

