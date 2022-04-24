ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2 people dead after a shooting Sunday morning

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxwEq_0fIePbJY00

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting Sunday morning on Indy’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a call of two people shot near the 4000 block of Stratford Court. Officers arrived and found a man and woman outside both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly after and pronounced the two victims dead. IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation, police said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will assist and determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will also release the victims’ names once next-of-kin has been notified, IMPD said. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact IMPD Detective Brad Nuetzman at (317) 327.3475 or email him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman to serve 45 years for murder of Indy business owner

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old woman will serve nearly half a century behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting and killing an Indianapolis business owner in 2020. Kayla Blankenship pleaded guilty to the murder of Paul Edmonds prior to her trial that had been scheduled to start on Monday. As part of the plea agreement, Blankenship […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

What we know about missing 5-month-old, mother found in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A missing woman and her five-month-old son, who were the subject of a Silver Alert, have been found in South Bend. Police say 5-month-old Messiah Morales was found alive. His mother, 27-year-old Alexis Morales, was found deceased. The Silver Alert has been canceled. When they went missing The Elkhart County Sheriff’s […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Indy#Stratford Court#Impd#Mcco#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

2 men killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two men were fatally shot and four others were wounded during an outdoor party at an Indiana apartment complex early Sunday, authorities said. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 4:20 a.m. EDT at the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette, WLFI-TV reported.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Motorcyclist going 90 mph hits dump truck in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man on a motorcycle died on South Arlington Avenue on Friday night after witnesses saw him pass cars at 90 mph and clip a dump trump’s wheel, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called shortly after 7:45 p.m. Friday to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday on Indy’s near west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of W. St. Clair Street in a residential area near 10th and Tibbs. Police said officers located a victim with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Identity released for Indy man who died while being detained by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The identity of an Indianapolis man who died while being detained by police has been released. Responding to a disturbance at a home on Indy’s northeast side on Monday, IMPD officers claim they found 39-year-old Herman Whitfield III naked, sweating and bleeding from the mouth inside the house along with his parents. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man pistol-whipped at Indianapolis hotel, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was found pistol-whipped in the parking lot of a near west side hotel early Friday morning following a party. IMPD officers were sent to Candlewood Suites’ parking lot (1152 N White River Pkwy W. Drive) around 5:30 a.m. They found a man who had been hit in the face […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Greenwood drug dealer charged in overdose death of pregnant woman

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Criminal charges have been filed against an accused drug dealer in Greenwood following a deadly drug overdose. Responding to a 911 call of a woman suffering cardiac arrest in a White River Township neighborhood, Johnson County sheriff’s deputies found a pregnant woman and her unborn child dead from an apparent drug overdose […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WNDU

Woman arrested, charged in South Bend homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with Monday’s homicide on the city’s east side. Through interviews and processing of evidence, the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified 27-year-old Marqisha Thomas as a suspect in the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Civon Green.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide, wanted man with Chicago ties

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to Chicago after a woman was killed. According to police, officers responded to a home on Villa Street in Racine around 9:30 Sunday morning in connection with a missing person's case. An investigation revealed a homicide, and police identified the victim as Brittany Booker, 30.
RACINE, WI
Fox 59

3 people found dead following police standoff on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were found dead inside a residence Sunday after police were on the scene of an armed, barricaded subject on Indy’s west side for over four hours. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. Sunday to the 1700 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy