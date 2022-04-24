ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avenel, NJ

See inside one of the last 4 Kmart stores in the US days before it closed down forever

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRKAP_0fIePYcF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWJb5_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

  • Kmart's sales and locations have been dwindling as the brand continues to fall victim to the retail apocalypse.
  • The fourth to last Kmart store in the US closed on April 16.
  • See inside the nostalgic and nearly empty store just days before it permanently closed its doors.
Not too long ago, Kmart was a household brand synonymous with bustling stores, errands with your family, and cheeky television advertisements.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbdCZ_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But now, Kmart's glory days are in the past.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iSbq_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

As Amazon and Walmart continue to dominate, Kmart's sales have tumbled, and with it the number of locations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JtRq_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Just two decades ago, the brand had over 2,000 locations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YQqE_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

But on April 16, Kmart closed its fourth to final store in Avenel, New Jersey, leaving just 3 Kmart stores open across the US.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8PG5_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

Kmart's fall from the American shoppers' grace is a testament to the ongoing retail apocalypse that has swallowed up other big box companies like JCPenny and Sears.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQo1z_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider , Insider

Just three days before it permanently closed, the Kmart in New Jersey was already looking like an eerily nostalgic shell of a space that was once a consumer hub.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Inside, the Kmart felt cold and lifeless as it slowly waited for its imminent demise.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330BAK_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The store was as large as any other big retailer, but its perimeter was completely devoid of products.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqt1u_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead of colorful aisles lined with a variety of products ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4NMl_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

... there were stained floors, empty shelves, and scattered moving and cleaning materials.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iolfI_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Chunks of the store had already been sectioned off with caution tape to stop any curious customers from going any further …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FD5uz_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… but it's not like these empty areas would've enticed any eagle-eyed shoppers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDiPO_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The sea of empty off-white metal shelves glowed under the bright lights.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYyTw_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And the dirty floors once hidden by piles of inventory glared compared to the stark white floors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46O7Zp_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The only products left to sell were corralled towards the center of the store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKDFr_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And whatever remained was heavily discounted, a perfect playground for the handful of budget shoppers picking away at these discounted racks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zPew_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

It seemed like every shopper was ignoring the collection of naked mannequin torsos being offered at $50 a piece.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZSYI_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But there was still a diverse selection of inventory, like full shelves of clothes …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330sJC_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… American pantry staples and condiments …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4nFi_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… children's toys like this sole Barbie doll…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcZwz_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… cookware …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdpUL_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and even some home decor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KLCg_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Even the clothing racks and shelves were on sale.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vEjd_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Some products like this cash machine felt like a flashback to the past, maybe when Kmart was still living out its glory days.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzF0f_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

There was even a small section filled with Mother's Day cards, a holiday that will be celebrated weeks after the Kmart location officially closes its doors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NO7G4_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

As these shoppers perused, workers continued dismantling displays and shelving units.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcJjL_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

It was hard to not feel nostalgic yet disturbed while walking around.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wSz0_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

All of the shoppers inside that store are now some of its last paying customers …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJMtc_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and despite the Kmart's imminent demise, some of the workers were still trying to tidy up the remaining displays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mjGA_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

It's the end of another chapter for Kmart's former empire ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7VI4_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

... leaving only three remaining holdouts in the US in New Jersey, New York, and Florida.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4mrE_0fIePYcF00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Community Policy