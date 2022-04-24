See inside one of the last 4 Kmart stores in the US days before it closed down forever
By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
3 days ago
Kmart's sales and locations have been dwindling as the brand continues to fall victim to the retail apocalypse.
The fourth to last Kmart store in the US closed on April 16.
See inside the nostalgic and nearly empty store just days before it permanently closed its doors.
Not too long ago, Kmart was a household brand synonymous with bustling stores, errands with your family, and cheeky television advertisements. But now, Kmart's glory days are in the past. As Amazon and Walmart continue to dominate, Kmart's sales have tumbled, and with it the number of locations. Just two decades ago, the brand had over 2,000 locations.
Just three days before it permanently closed, the Kmart in New Jersey was already looking like an eerily nostalgic shell of a space that was once a consumer hub. Inside, the Kmart felt cold and lifeless as it slowly waited for its imminent demise. The store was as large as any other big retailer, but its perimeter was completely devoid of products. Instead of colorful aisles lined with a variety of products ... ... there were stained floors, empty shelves, and scattered moving and cleaning materials. Chunks of the store had already been sectioned off with caution tape to stop any curious customers from going any further … … but it's not like these empty areas would've enticed any eagle-eyed shoppers. The sea of empty off-white metal shelves glowed under the bright lights. And the dirty floors once hidden by piles of inventory glared compared to the stark white floors. The only products left to sell were corralled towards the center of the store. And whatever remained was heavily discounted, a perfect playground for the handful of budget shoppers picking away at these discounted racks. It seemed like every shopper was ignoring the collection of naked mannequin torsos being offered at $50 a piece. But there was still a diverse selection of inventory, like full shelves of clothes … … American pantry staples and condiments … … children's toys like this sole Barbie doll… … cookware … … and even some home decor. Even the clothing racks and shelves were on sale. Some products like this cash machine felt like a flashback to the past, maybe when Kmart was still living out its glory days. There was even a small section filled with Mother's Day cards, a holiday that will be celebrated weeks after the Kmart location officially closes its doors. As these shoppers perused, workers continued dismantling displays and shelving units. It was hard to not feel nostalgic yet disturbed while walking around. All of the shoppers inside that store are now some of its last paying customers … … and despite the Kmart's imminent demise, some of the workers were still trying to tidy up the remaining displays. It's the end of another chapter for Kmart's former empire ... ... leaving only three remaining holdouts in the US in New Jersey, New York, and Florida. Read the original article on Business Insider
