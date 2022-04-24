See inside one of the last 4 Kmart stores in the US days before it closed down forever

Brittany Chang/Insider

Kmart's sales and locations have been dwindling as the brand continues to fall victim to the retail apocalypse.

The fourth to last Kmart store in the US closed on April 16.

See inside the nostalgic and nearly empty store just days before it permanently closed its doors.

Not too long ago, Kmart was a household brand synonymous with bustling stores, errands with your family, and cheeky television advertisements.But now, Kmart's glory days are in the past.As Amazon and Walmart continue to dominate, Kmart's sales have tumbled, and with it the number of locations.Just two decades ago, the brand had over 2,000 locations.

Source: Insider

But on April 16, Kmart closed its fourth to final store in Avenel, New Jersey, leaving just 3 Kmart stores open across the US.

Source: Insider

Kmart's fall from the American shoppers' grace is a testament to the ongoing retail apocalypse that has swallowed up other big box companies like JCPenny and Sears.

Source: Insider , Insider

