Cultura, San Antonio's 'Southside Dive Coffeehouse' announces upcoming closure

Cultura is a new coffee shop on San Antonio's South Side. (Mike Sutter /Staff)

Cultura Coffee, San Antonio's " Southside Dive Coffeehouse," took to Instagram on Thursday, April 21 to announce their upcoming closure, citing financial reasons.

"We had to dip into personal savings in order to make this months rent. So, after August when the lease is up we’re gonna call it quits. We might even have to break the lease so come experience us while ya still can," owner Anthony Benavides wrote in the post.

With beans from What’s Brewing Coffee Roasters , the shop serves a full espresso menu with specialty flavors: "bebidas sucias" ranging from horchata to Mexican vanilla and Big Red. The Express-News previously called their Oaxacan latte "like hot chocolate for grownups."

Anthony Benavides uses beans from What's Brewing Coffee Roasters for coffee drinks at his new Cultura coffee shop on San Antonio's South Side. (Mike Sutter /Staff)

Until the end of the month, Cultura is also serving non-caffeinated items like beet root juice, agua frescas, and moringa. Tacos and pastries from Cake Thieves Bakery are often available for customer purchase.

The stores new weekday hours are now 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., until the upcoming closure. Previously, the shop was open until 6 p.m. on weekdays. The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Cultura first opened its doors in December 2020. Find it at 9427 Poteet Jourdanton Fwy.

