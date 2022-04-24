Video Store Cold Case: Two 20-Year-Olds’ 1993 Fatal Attack on the Job Remains Unsolved

Image via CBS3.

As an indicator to just how cold an ongoing Bucks County cold case has gotten, its victims were two 20-year-old workers at a Warminster West Coast Video store — a chain that went defunct back in 2009. Joe Holden, CBS3, reported this tragic case’s investigation, still in progress.

Bryan Benson and Seann Campbell were closing the West Coast video rental location in Rosemore Shopping Center for the night, Nov. 30, 1993.

The particulars of what happened subsequently remain unknown, other that the two were found stabbed to death.

“It’s a terrible case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

It’s not a case he’s quick to forget.

“It’s haunted me personally because I was a brand new ADA when these two young men got murdered. And not only that, they grew up in the town that I grew up next door in. We went to the same high school. So, this really resonated with me,” Weintraub said.

Absent additional details, the prevailing theory is that the crime represents a robbery that went savagely wrong.

The case remains active. Anyone with information can contact the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

More on this video store cold case is at CBS3.