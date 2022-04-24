ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Video Store Cold Case: Two 20-Year-Olds’ 1993 Fatal Attack on the Job Remains Unsolved

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jo7Jy_0fIeOuNO00
Image via CBS3.

As an indicator to just how cold an ongoing Bucks County cold case has gotten, its victims were two 20-year-old workers at a Warminster West Coast Video store — a chain that went defunct back in 2009. Joe Holden, CBS3, reported this tragic case’s investigation, still in progress.

Bryan Benson and Seann Campbell were closing the West Coast video rental location in Rosemore Shopping Center for the night, Nov. 30, 1993.

The particulars of what happened subsequently remain unknown, other that the two were found stabbed to death.

“It’s a terrible case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

It’s not a case he’s quick to forget.

“It’s haunted me personally because I was a brand new ADA when these two young men got murdered. And not only that, they grew up in the town that I grew up next door in. We went to the same high school. So, this really resonated with me,” Weintraub said.

Absent additional details, the prevailing theory is that the crime represents a robbery that went savagely wrong.

The case remains active. Anyone with information can contact the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

More on this video store cold case is at CBS3.

Comments / 9

Patricia Schlabig
3d ago

Kellie ur right someone had information years ago. they called police to report what they knew (really significant) and they never returned there call. then in 2003 they called again no response. I hope they look harder from past investigation.

Reply
5
Leslie Savercool
3d ago

It's not that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. They were two young men working for a living, and probably some crack head wanted another hit.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Warminster, PA
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
Warminster, PA
Crime & Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Holden
CBS Philly

12-Year-Old, Parents Found Dead In Apparent Double Murder-Suicide In Chester County

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and a child were found dead in an East Marlborough Township home in what authorities believe is an apparent double murder-suicide. Police found the bodies after 8 a.m. Monday during a well-being check at the home on Federal Walk, in Kennett Square. Investigators said a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. “The loss of three lives, I mean it’s a tragedy that there are really no words to describe,” Dr. Dolly Wideman-Scott said. Police said a semi-automatic handgun was found near the man’s body. Multiple shell...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Fatal Shootings In East Frankford Leaves Community Thinking About Times Before Nonstop Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on Darrah Street in Philadelphia’s East Frankford section, police say. Later in the evening, a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in the neighborhood as well. And in Nicetown, two 16 year old boys were shot in a separate shooting. Police are still looking for the suspect in the woman’s murder. One neighbor told Eyewitness News she doesn’t know a solution to the violence. Lynn, who asked CBS3 to use only her middle name, said her son and boyfriend were sitting on her porch when the shooting on Darrah Street happened.  “He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#Unsolved#Violent Crime#Ada
NJ.com

Police trying to ID driver killed in fiery crash on I-295

A motorist was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 295 on Sunday night. The driver, whose identity has not been determined, was traveling southbound near milepost 5.6 in Carneys Point Township around 10:30 p.m. when the car, described as a black Honda, left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash on I-80 in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an early-morning crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in Kidder Township when a tractor-trailer hit the guard rail and went off the road. The driver of that tractor-trailer was killed. The interstate was...
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy