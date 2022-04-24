ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing season for various species begins May 1

By Delaney Keppner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the fishing season for northern pike, pickerel, tiger muskellunge, and walleye will open on May 1.

The new season opening date was made possible by fishing regulation changes that were implemented earlier this year and replaced floating dates for statewide season openers. The goal of the change was to enhance fishing opportunities across the state.

DOH issues updated fish consumption advisories

New regulations also increased the Oneida Lake daily walleye limit to five fish, providing additional harvest opportunities. The population estimate for adult walleye remains at historically high levels with more than one million adult fish.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said he is excited for residents to get back on the water this season.

“We’re excited to announce the opening of these seasons as part of our new, streamlined program and wish all anglers across the state another safe and successful fishing season,” Commissioner Seggos said. “DEC is committed to enhancing the world-class fishing opportunities New York offers, and our experts continue to advance important conservation and restoration actions to grow the sport and capitalize on the economic opportunities they create. We look forward to hearing from anglers as we continue to improve our regulations to make it easier for all to enjoy fishing in New York State.”

DEC stocking over 1.8M trout for year-round fishing

The DEC also reminded residents that walleye and northern pike fishing can be particularly good in the cool water conditions of early spring. Due to stocking and other DEC management efforts, walleye are found in more than 140 waters throughout the State and quality fisheries exist in every major watershed.

More information on the fishing regulation changes for 2022 or other fishing information can be found on the DEC website . Residents can also find information now on where to go and how to catch walleye on their website.

