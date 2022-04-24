Update* Subject Located- Gold Alert Issued for Sussex County Man

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that its deputies killed near a convenience store in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday.
Deputies shot 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Sunday.
Fauver resided in the 1400 block of Old Pylesville Road in Whiteford, Maryland.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler depicted Fauver as “suicidal” during a press conference with reporters on Saturday.
He said deputies had phone conversations with Fauver and searched for him for about an hour before finding him behind a CVS near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway.
The two Harford...
DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a burglary that occurred over the weekend at Delaware Auto located at 319 West Division St. Officers responded to the business after the owner arrived to find a broken glass panel to a garage door and multiple items missing from within the garage. The owner advised that he secured the business at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, April 22. The damage and missing items was noticed while opening the business at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
You've been warned. The grace period is over for drivers speeding through an Interstate 95 work zone in Wilmington, Delaware. They now face fines for being caught by speed cameras. The joint Electronic Speed Safety Program between the Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware State Police began issuing violations (not...
It's not well known, but Sussex County operated six landfills from 1968 to 1984 totaling 600 acres. The areas were turned into transfer stations when capacity limits were reached. None of the areas is currently being used, but county officials are charged with maintenance and monitoring of the sites. The...
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - It has a trigger but it's not your usual gun. It fires a rope so the suspect can't run. The device is called a Bola Wrap Gun. It's a new tool the Pocomoke Police Department will start utilizing, if necessary, during an arrest. Officers believe the...
REHOBOTH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach is rolling out a new communications tool for residents and visitors. It’s the city’s new Rehoboth Beach Beacon alert system, and it will let subscribers know through text and email when something is happening in the community, such as an emergency or road closure.
LEWES, Del. - A family in Sussex County is not too happy. That’s because DelDOT is looking to construct a roundabout, which means the family’s home would need to be torn down in order to move forward with the process. The family's home would be right in the...
SOMERSET CO., Md. – 47ABC has just confirmed a fatal shooting involving deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Route 13 and Perry Road in Westover, Md. Just before noon, deputies responded to a 911 call from a convenience store in Westover. According to...
Fire that heavily damaged a Newark-area house was started by burning incense. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Rustic Drive in Hillside Heights, Delaware state Fire Marshal's investigators said. Christiana firefighters arrived on-scene to find flames in the garage attached to the house.
Philadelphia area parents and their 12-year-old child were found dead in what appeared to be a double homicide and suicide on Monday, April 25, authorities said. East Marlborough Township police responding to a well-being check at a home on Federal Walk in Kennett Square discovered a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child dead of apparent gunshot wounds, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Monday afternoon.
HARRINGTON, Del. – A Harrington man is behind bars on multiple charges, including kidnapping, following a domestic incident on Monday. Harrington Police officers responded to a business in the 16000 block of S. DuPont Highway for a reported domestic incident inside the business. Officers learned that a male subject entered the store and got into a verbal altercation with the victim. The victim then fled to the office of the business, where the male suspect reportedly followed her, grabbed her by the arm, and began pulling her toward the exit. As the victim struggled to get away, the suspect picked her up and carried her from the store and threw her into a vehicle before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
