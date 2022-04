FLEETWOOD, Pa. — A beloved family dog made a daring escape from a burning home in Fleetwood on Wednesday, and while Charlie is expected to be OK, the home is a total loss. "I was speechless seeing that dog up there, and he let a big gasp of smoke out of his mouth, out of his lungs, before he jumped," said Justin Steinmetz, who flagged someone down to call for help, summoning fire crews to the scene.

FLEETWOOD, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO