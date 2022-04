Vice President Kamala Harris has performed so poorly that even her home state thinks she has been terrible. A poll from the University of California, Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times puts Harris’s approval in her home state of California at just 35%, with 45% disapproving. Harris has dropped slightly from her already awful 38% approval just two months ago. For comparison, GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has 28% approval in the Democratic-dominated state. Harris is barely more popular than a Republican in California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO