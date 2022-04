Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM) - The State Patrol is reporting there were three injury crashes on Highway 14 between Rochester and Waseca on Saturday. The most recent was reported at 6:40 PM and Dodge Center and resulted in injuries to a Claremont teenager. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Diego Pena was driving a car west on Highway 14 when it left the road and crashed into the ditch near the interchange next to the Dodge Center Airport. He was transported to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

