CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin and Maria Glass have combined spontaneity, competitiveness and craft beer into what might be the coolest hobby ever. The couple, who live in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, are on a perpetual quest to visit as many Ohio breweries as possible. At 336, they have sipped suds in every corner of the state, from urban breweries to suburban outposts to small-town brewhouses.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO