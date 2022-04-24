ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Erdogan tells Zelenskiy that Turkey ready to assist in negotiations

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zomZQ_0fIeLZ4S00

ISTANBUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Turkey is ready to give all possible assistance during the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia, President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a telephone call, the Turkish presidency said on Sunday.

Erdogan said the evacuation of the wounded and civilians in Ukraine's Mariupol must be ensured, adding that Turkey viewed the guarantor issue positively in principle. Ukraine has sought security guarantees from various countries during talks.

Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Ukraine#Russia#Istanbul#Ukrainian#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Russia attacks Mariupol steel plant days after Putin ordered troops not to storm it, says Ukraine

Russian troops have attacked the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol just two days after President Vladimir Putin ordered his generals not to storm it, Ukraine has said. Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Saturday that the Kremlin’s soldiers were laying siege to the steelworks, Ukraine’s last stronghold in the city, where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are holed up. “The enemy is trying to completely suppress resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal,” he said.His comments came days after Mr Putin told his defence minister Sergei Shoigu not to seize the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters

April 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was bewildered by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, describing the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia. Fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine on Wednesday...
POLITICS
KRON4 News

Report: Ukraine conducts air raid in Russian territory

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol was thrown into jeopardy and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a […]
MILITARY
The Week

France says it has evidence Russia tried to frame it with mass graves in Mali

Russian mercenaries, likely with the Wagner Group, buried a dozen Malian bodies in a mass grave about 2.5 miles east of France's former Gossi military base with the goal of blaming France, a French military officer tells The Associated Press. The French military released video images taken Thursday morning showing what appear to be 10 Caucasian soldiers covering bodies with sand.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
319K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy