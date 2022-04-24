The 15 Best Tops For Broad Shoulders

As spring reaches its peak, Taurus season is not only in full swing, but the very first eclipse of 2022 is right around the corner. Since it’s been awhile since an eclipse has illuminated the birth charts of every zodiac sign, I’m happy to remind you what an eclipse actually is: They are super-charged lunations that occur when the sun, moon, and earth are aligned, causing the sun’s light to be interfered with or “eclipsed.” This time around, the sun’s rays will be eclipsed by the moon, causing a solar eclipse in Taurus. While eclipses are incredibly powerful regardless of the sign they take place in, they tend to affect some zodiac signs more than others, based on where they’re occurring in your birth chart. The good thing for certain folks is that this time around is that they will all be the zodiac signs least affected by the April 2022 Black Moon solar eclipse.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO