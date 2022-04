The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best mid-range tablets you can get. If you're in the market for an affordable tablet, this deal is right up your alley. Amazon currently has the Galaxy Tab A8 on sale for $179. Normally, it retails for $229, so you're saving $50. This is the Galaxy Tab A8's lowest price ever and one of the best Samsung deals of the season.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO