11 Best 'Arrow' Episodes: From Oliver's "Death" to Lian Yu

J.J. Abrams' upcoming HBO series Demimonde has announced the casting of Danielle Deadwyler in the series' lead role. Deadwyler will be starring as the character Olive Reed, a woman that is separated from both her husband and daughter in some sort of scientific accident. She will need to unravel a conspiracy if she hopes to save her family, now lost in another world. Deadwyler's casting reunites her with HBO once again as she had a role in the limited series Watchmen and most recently appeared as a recurring character in the HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven​​​​​​. Additional television credits for Deadwyle include Atlanta, P-Valley, and The Haves and the Have Nots. In the realm of films, she starred and had a breakout performance in Netflix's The Harder They Fall alongside the likes of Jonathan Majors, Regina King, and Idris Elba. She is also set to star in the upcoming film Till as the titular Mamie Till.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO