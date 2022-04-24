11 Best 'Arrow' Episodes: From Oliver's "Death" to Lian Yu

Netflix’s hit series Sweet Magnolias is a romantic drama that's sweeter than a cold glass of southern sweet tea. Based on the novels of the same name by Sherryl Woods, the series was developed for TV by Sheryl J. Anderson. Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley as three long-time best friends navigating life as they manage family, friendships, and romance in a small South Carolina town. After a well-received first season, Netflix renewed the series for a second season, which premiered on February 4, 2022. There has yet to be a renewal announcement, but the series did manage to grab a spot on the Netflix top 10 lists after Season 2’s premiere.
