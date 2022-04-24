ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Best 'Arrow' Episodes: From Oliver's "Death" to Lian Yu

By Usama Masood
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re still hung up on the good old DC TV days, then there is no better place to revisit than the series that started it all: The CW’s Arrow starring Stephen Amell. Serving as the first in a long line of CW DC series, all set in a single universe...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Segarra
Person
Katie Cassidy
Person
Celina Jade
Person
John Barrowman
Person
Stephen Amell
#Arrow#Episodes#Christmas Carol#Cw Dc#Deathstroke
