ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

United and American Airlines are among companies introducing bus services on some routes, a report says

By Zahra Tayeb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
  • Some US airlines are introducing a bus travel service on short routes.
  • United and American signed contracts with the bus-as-flight company Landline, Bloomberg reported.
  • One route offered by United may take passengers from Denver to smaller cities, such as Breckenridge.

As a pilot shortage continues, US airlines have introduced bus travel on some routes.

Bloomberg reported that United and American Airlines were among those using the new scheme.

Labor shortages continue to pose problems for various industries, including aviation, where salary hikes and higher bonuses are being used to attract and retain talent.

Bloomberg reported that United and American signed contracts with the Colorado bus-as-flight company Landline to transport passengers and their luggage by bus on short, domestic routes.

One such route offered by United is expected to take passengers from Denver to smaller cities, including Breckenridge and Fort Collins.

American's bus service is scheduled to begin on June 3. Passengers are expected to be ferried between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

An American Airlines spokesperson told Insider the bus service will not replace plane routes: "Landline-operated routes are incremental to our schedule – they're not replacing any flying and aren't related to pilot staffing."

United did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment, which was made outside normal working hours.

The pilot shortage has affected other airlines, too. Delta Air Lines announced that it was reducing its education requirements for prospective pilots by abandoning the requirement for a four-year college degree.

Meanwhile, Breeze Airways is combating the labor shortage by hiring pilots from Australia under the E-3 visa program for skilled workers.

Recently, United said it had cut 29 cities this summer indefinitely because its partner company SkyWest Airlines didn't have enough pilots to fly the routes.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 37

Kathy Brackett-Mogan
5d ago

That has become the norm to combat labor shortages, lessen the requirements for the job, they are now doing it aviation, healthcare, truckers, it pretty scary out there

Reply(8)
13
Deanna Hobson
4d ago

oh you mean like when you drop off 100's of passengers 100rd's of miles from destination that was paid for telling them you had arranged bussing for thm then close the terminal and left them all standed in the middle of the night

Reply(2)
7
Cain Dough
3d ago

really? a pilot shortage? cmon.... we gota shortage of respect and common sense is what we got shortages on.

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to seat for attacking crew hit with record fine

An American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to her seat after she attacked crew members aboard a flight last summer has been hit with a fine of nearly $82,000 - the largest penalty ever - from the US Federal Aviation Administration.“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing the fine.The passenger was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte in North Carolina on 6 July on an American flight....
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

American Airlines just showed the door to customers who aren't rich

They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skywest Airlines#Us Airlines#Delta Air Lines#Pilot#United#Landline#Bloomberg
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
Cleveland.com

Which airlines are most likely to lose or damage your luggage?

Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you. By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their carry-ons, just in case they find themselves in this trip-ruining predicament. But there’s another way to avoid dealing with the lost baggage headache—knowing which airlines are most likely to mishandle your luggage and understanding their lost and damaged baggage policies just in case.
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
Business Insider

Business Insider

476K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy