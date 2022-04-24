ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

1 Person Shot Following Roommate Dispute in St. Cloud

By Alex Svejkovsky
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- One person was arrested following roommate dispute that left him with a gunshot wound. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday...

wjon.com

Comments / 1

