ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

Guess the rent of this updated 3-bedroom, 1970s Schertz home

By Steven Santana
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2PGK_0fIeHeg300
Today we are headed out to Schertz for this 1970s era home that has been updated.  (Craigslist)

More people have been looking to move to San Antonio in 2022 .(Especially from Austin!) And San Antonio rents aren't dropping . From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.

Last week's midcentury apartment off Broadway was very charming (even the pastels), but this week we're headed out to Schertz to take a look at this three-bedroom home built sometime in the 1970s but recently updated.

The outside of this 1,745-square-foot home at 800 Brooks Avenue doesn't look like much, aside from looking like it was built in the 70s. But it does have a rather large backyard.

Is it the inside that counts with this home, and is it worth the monthly price? Let's dive in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Bai6_0fIeHeg300
The vaulted ceilings make this living room look huge.  (Craigslist)

We start with the living room in this home that looks huge because of the vaulted ceilings. The paint looks fresh and you'll see noticeable amount of muted tones throughout the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2PdZ_0fIeHeg300
The kitchen comes with new appliances. (Craigslist)

The kitchen comes with an updated appliances listing, according to the post on Craigslist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yl5FC_0fIeHeg300
Barn yard doors are definitely a modern update.  (Craigslist)

Along with a wooden floor throughout the home, you will also find modern fixtures like this barn door that opens up into the large office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cqy9H_0fIeHeg300
The bedrooms are pretty basic but it has been updated with modern fixtures. (Craigslist)

The bedroom is pretty but isn't much in terms of windows and natural light. That could be a deal-breaker for some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BL7GJ_0fIeHeg300
There are two bathrooms in this 3-bedroom home.  (Craigslist)

This bathroom, one of two, has updated fixtures and a cute mirror to go with the sink. If we turn around we'll see...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skqqv_0fIeHeg300
We've got a walk-in shower.  (Craigslist)

A walk-in shower that looks like it needs a shower curtain rod and, of course, a curtain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPGWp_0fIeHeg300
The listing didn't have a size but this backyard is huge. (Craigslist)

Now on to what could be the biggest selling point (or not) for this home. A large backyard. There's plenty of space to do whatever you want in the yard.

The listing says the you will pay $1,650 a month plus a $1,650 deposit. The home is being listed by AUSSA Residential LLC real estate agent Megan Scrimshire. Her contact info can be found on the listing.

Zumper says the average rent for a three-bedroom in the area is $1,625 a month.

Read more from Steven

- With DeLorean moving to San Antonio, here are other companies that moved to Texas

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Great Texas Airshow reaches max capacity, strands Randolph AFB residents

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.

Comments / 8

OViS HERDER1
3d ago

Haven't ya'll noticed a push for rentals. Have ya'll been receiving casn offers on your homes? It's because of the New World Order push to eliminate ownerships of all possessions. The World Economic Forum says in the future we will own nothing and be happy. We as in those belonging to the upper middle class through and below. Only the wealthy Elite will own homes. Yet what scraps they'll leave for the rest will keep us happy. Their words not mine.

Reply
5
COTUS Guest
3d ago

Rents are outrageous, glad I own my home although property taxes are killing me 😩😫

Reply(3)
7
Related
101.5 KNUE

Most Expensive Home For Sale in Texas Includes Over 25 Acres in Austin, Texas

We all know that real estate across the country has been crazy lately, but crazy doesn’t even begin to explain the huge boom that Austin has seen over the past few years. Recently I visited Austin and was told by a tour guide that it’s not uncommon to hear about houses being sold for 3 times the list price and some even being cash offers. Which is not common, but with people so desperate to find a home in Austin it’s happening. Most people won't be able to afford this gorgeous home and property in Austin, TX but I had to share the photos with you because according to Realtor.com this is the most expensive home currently for sale in the state of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Schertz, TX
Business
San Antonio, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Real Estate
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Society
City
Schertz, TX
City
Austin, TX
Schertz, TX
Real Estate
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rents#San Francisco#Sfgate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Off-duty Texas officer shoots 2 people in Walmart parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty policeman in Texas is accused of shooting two people in the parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio, authorities said Friday. The officer, who serves with the Schertz Police Department northeast of San Antonio, fired shots into a van in the store’s parking lot, KSAT-TV reported. San Antonio police arrived shortly after 3 p.m. CDT and found a 40-year-old man suffering from “several” gunshot wounds and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman, also injured, the television station reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Judge invites Walt Disney Co. to bring Disney World to Texas amid new passed law

TEXAS – Those who have been to Disney World know it’s the “happiest place on earth,” but what if the giant amusement park called Texas home?. Well, one Texas judge has invited the Disney CEO to move the amusement park to Fort Bend County, just outside of Houston, amid a battle over self-government in Florida, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station.
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
5K+
Followers
892
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy