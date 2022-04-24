Guess the rent of this updated 3-bedroom, 1970s Schertz home

Today we are headed out to Schertz for this 1970s era home that has been updated. (Craigslist)

More people have been looking to move to San Antonio in 2022 .(Especially from Austin!) And San Antonio rents aren't dropping . From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.

Last week's midcentury apartment off Broadway was very charming (even the pastels), but this week we're headed out to Schertz to take a look at this three-bedroom home built sometime in the 1970s but recently updated.

The outside of this 1,745-square-foot home at 800 Brooks Avenue doesn't look like much, aside from looking like it was built in the 70s. But it does have a rather large backyard.

Is it the inside that counts with this home, and is it worth the monthly price? Let's dive in.

The vaulted ceilings make this living room look huge. (Craigslist)

We start with the living room in this home that looks huge because of the vaulted ceilings. The paint looks fresh and you'll see noticeable amount of muted tones throughout the home.

The kitchen comes with new appliances. (Craigslist)

The kitchen comes with an updated appliances listing, according to the post on Craigslist.

Barn yard doors are definitely a modern update. (Craigslist)

Along with a wooden floor throughout the home, you will also find modern fixtures like this barn door that opens up into the large office.

The bedrooms are pretty basic but it has been updated with modern fixtures. (Craigslist)

The bedroom is pretty but isn't much in terms of windows and natural light. That could be a deal-breaker for some.

There are two bathrooms in this 3-bedroom home. (Craigslist)

This bathroom, one of two, has updated fixtures and a cute mirror to go with the sink. If we turn around we'll see...

We've got a walk-in shower. (Craigslist)

A walk-in shower that looks like it needs a shower curtain rod and, of course, a curtain.

The listing didn't have a size but this backyard is huge. (Craigslist)

Now on to what could be the biggest selling point (or not) for this home. A large backyard. There's plenty of space to do whatever you want in the yard.

The listing says the you will pay $1,650 a month plus a $1,650 deposit. The home is being listed by AUSSA Residential LLC real estate agent Megan Scrimshire. Her contact info can be found on the listing.

Zumper says the average rent for a three-bedroom in the area is $1,625 a month.

Read more from Steven

- With DeLorean moving to San Antonio, here are other companies that moved to Texas

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Great Texas Airshow reaches max capacity, strands Randolph AFB residents

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.