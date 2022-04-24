San Antonio early voting for the May election begins Monday

Voters wait in line to cast their votes at Lion’s Field, one of the many locations you can go to during early voting. (Jessica Phelps /Staff photographer)

There is plenty voters have to decide for the general election on May 7, including billions in multiple bond elections. San Antonio and Bexar County residents can soon cast their vote when early voting opens up this week. Here's what you should know.

Early voting begins on Monday, April 25 and end on May 3, according to the Bexar County Elections Department, which will facilitate voting at numerous locations across San Antonio and the county. Aside from school board and city council elections, the notable item on this year's ballot is San Antonio's largest bond yet at $1.2 billion.

The hours for early voting are as follows:

Monday, April 25 - Friday, April 29: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 30: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 1: noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, May 2 - Tuesday, May 3: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are 40 polling locations across Bexar County and residents can vote at any location no matter where they live. Visit this website to find the nearest polling location to your address.

Residents will need to show one of the following identification documents to vote in-person:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

You can check if you have registered to vote at your current address at this website .

If you plan to vote by mail, the last day to submit an application is Tuesday, April 26. There are some changes in the application and submission process this year. You must now include your ID number on the application and on the white secrecy envelope you receive from the county before securing the flap. You can also write the last four digits of your social security number.

The application for ballot by mail can be found and printed from here .

You can view a sample ballot for the Bexar County election here . Southwest ISD is also holding their elections with Bexar County and its ballot can be found here .

Election Day is on May 7.

If you have any questions about the election contact the Bexar County Elections Department at 210-335-8683 or email at BexarCountyElections@bexar.org .

