San Antonio, TX

NFL Draft: Here are the teams courting UTSA's Tariq Woolen

By Priscilla Aguirre
 3 days ago
UTSA defensive back Tariq Woolen (38) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, several teams are looking into drafting a former star player from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Tariq Woolen has vaulted up many draft boards after his lightning performance at the NFL Combine in March.

The UTSA standout ran one of the fastest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history . Woolen ran an official 4.26 on his second attempt. His time tied for the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash by any player at a combine since 2003.

Ahead of the draft, Woolen reportedly met with the Las Vegas Raiders on April 12, according to former NFL Scout Josh Norris . After a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders' first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will come in Round 3 at No. 86 .

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 06: Tariq Woolen #DB38 of UTSA runs the 40 yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 06, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Corbin K. Smith, a Seattle Seahawks writer for Sports Illustrated , predicts Woolen could end up in Pete Carroll's secondary. The Seahawks have a top 10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds, but Smith doesn't think the team will draft Woolen in the third round if he's still on the board.

In March, Woolen also reportedly met with the Indianapolis Colts. According to Sports Illustrated , the team met Woolen at the Senior Bowl and sent Pro Scout Anthony Coughlin to his Pro Day. They also hosted Woolen for a Top 30 visit recently. The Colts are scheduled to pick in the second round (No. 42 overall). SI believes Woolen could make a surprise pick at 42.

Most recently, Mel Kiper and Todd McShay of ESPN released their latest three-round NFL mock draft with Woolen's image as art for the article. Here's a tweet to prove it .

In the mock draft, McShay mentioned Woolen could get drafted by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 61 in the second round, but predicts he will be drafted at No. 81 by the New York Giants.

UTSA wide receiver Tariq Woolen celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during second-half college football action against North Texas in the Alamodome on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (Billy Calzada, Staff / Staff Photographer)

"I love this guy's traits," McShay wrote. "Woolen is a former receiver who is still learning the cornerback position, but he ran a 4.26 in the 40-yard dash at the combine at 6-foot-4. Tack on the explosion demonstrated by a 42-inch vertical jump and some incredible 33 5/8-inch length, and you have someone who could develop into a star with time."

For the Roadrunners, Woolen started nine games at cornerback last season. The Fort Worth native registered 25 total tackles, 17 solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one interception, and a quarterback hurry.

Woolen, a former wide receiver, made the position switch late in the 2019 campaign. Earlier in the year, Woolen recorded 11 feet, five inches in the broad jump and was clocked at 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash, in which he hit 23.33 miles per hour. Those numbers landed Woolen at No. 6 out of 101 players on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List.

