$54M Kendall County ranch for sale with 'dramatic cave'

Looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of San Antonio ? Do you want to own land, maybe you want your own cave? If you said yes, then this Hill Country ranch could be calling your name.

The $54.5 million, 2,269-acre Less Ranch in Kendall County is located at 650 Wild Turkey Blvd in Boerne, 20 minutes north of San Antonio. The Boerne ranch has been owned and operated by the same family since 1951, according to the listing by Robert Dullnig of Dullnig Ranch Sales.

The ranch is less than five minutes away from, the George Strait owned, Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort. It also borders the Kronkosky State Natural Area, along the southwest boundary. The ranch offers ideal seclusion.

The 3,200 plus-square-foot limestone home is one-story and is believed to be built in 1935, according to the posting. The living room and dining room both have rock fire places, spacious and open areas, with pine boards, and beaming ceilings, plus 6-inch pegged oak plank floors. There's a 400-square-foot covered porch and a concrete floored basement beneath the fully equipped kitchen. The garage and workshop is listed at 924 square-feet.

The 1,280 square-foot, four bedroom, two bath, guest house is made of native rock veneer with a concrete beam foundation and concrete piers.

The bedrooms all have a Jack & Jill bath in between on each side of the home. The living room and kitchen are positioned in the center accented with a rock fireplace, with a loft above each set of bedrooms. There is a 336-square-foot porch offering views and access to the swimming pool.

A 1,109-square-foot one-story, three bedroom, two bath, caretaker’s house is 300 yards from the main home. There is a fireplace and a 315-square-foot porch. Also on the property, there is a 1,500-square-foot enclosed barn and 1,000-square-foot shed.

Less Ranch has both low perimeter fencing and high perimeter fencing. There is a good road system throughout including a scenic paved road from the entrance to the house. Several dams are also located on the creek.

Less Ranch is highlighted by the live stream Frederick Creek and its tributaries, seeps, and springs. Large lakes, and creek tributaries are found throughout the property. According to the listing, it isn't very often that a property with such a grand tract of land with live water near a major metropolitan area is available.

1.28 miles of Frederick Creek traverses the northeast side of the property. It provides two lakes, while the tributaries of Frederick Creek run through the ranch for four miles along with another 1.77 miles of other springs, seeps, and drainages. Several stock ponds can be found on other tributaries. The listing notes the present live water has the potential to be developed even further.

The ranch is highlighted by a "dramatic" cave with an Artesian-type water feature discharging an estimated 19,000 gallons of water each day and captured for decades in a 40,000-gallon cistern. This water feature flows continuously into an old spring box from the top of the cave. It has been captured to provide water to the headquarters and lakes, which is supplemented by an electric well.

The well by the house is believed to be 600 to 700 feet deep and is in the Cow Creek aquifer. The windmill on the southwest ridge is believed to be 240 to 260 foot deep and is a grand fathered Edwards Aquifer well, according to the listing.

Light hunting in the past few years sets the ranch up for a hunting paradise or a wildlife sanctuary. The property includes: whitetail deer, axis deer, turkey, doves, hogs, and varmints. The many water features on the property provide plentiful opportunities for fishing and duck hunting.

For more information on Less Ranch visit the Dullnig Ranch website.

