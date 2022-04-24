ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, TX

$54M Kendall County ranch for sale with 'dramatic cave'

By Gabriel Romero
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOsO4_0fIeHXRq00

Looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of San Antonio ? Do you want to own land, maybe you want your own cave? If you said yes, then this Hill Country ranch could be calling your name.

The $54.5 million, 2,269-acre Less Ranch in Kendall County is located at 650 Wild Turkey Blvd in Boerne, 20 minutes north of San Antonio. The Boerne ranch has been owned and operated by the same family since 1951, according to the listing by Robert Dullnig of Dullnig Ranch Sales.

The ranch is less than five minutes away from, the George Strait owned, Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort. It also borders the Kronkosky State Natural Area, along the southwest boundary. The ranch offers ideal seclusion.

The 3,200 plus-square-foot limestone home is one-story and is believed to be built in 1935, according to the posting. The living room and dining room both have rock fire places, spacious and open areas, with pine boards, and beaming ceilings, plus 6-inch pegged oak plank floors. There's a 400-square-foot covered porch and a concrete floored basement beneath the fully equipped kitchen. The garage and workshop is listed at 924 square-feet.

The 1,280 square-foot, four bedroom, two bath, guest house is made of native rock veneer with a concrete beam foundation and concrete piers.

The bedrooms all have a Jack & Jill bath in between on each side of the home. The living room and kitchen are positioned in the center accented with a rock fireplace, with a loft above each set of bedrooms. There is a 336-square-foot porch offering views and access to the swimming pool.

A 1,109-square-foot one-story, three bedroom, two bath, caretaker’s house is 300 yards from the main home. There is a fireplace and a 315-square-foot porch. Also on the property, there is a 1,500-square-foot enclosed barn and 1,000-square-foot shed.

Less Ranch has both low perimeter fencing and high perimeter fencing. There is a good road system throughout including a scenic paved road from the entrance to the house. Several dams are also located on the creek.

Less Ranch is highlighted by the live stream Frederick Creek and its tributaries, seeps, and springs. Large lakes, and creek tributaries are found throughout the property. According to the listing, it isn't very often that a property with such a grand tract of land with live water near a major metropolitan area is available.

1.28 miles of Frederick Creek traverses the northeast side of the property. It provides two lakes, while the tributaries of Frederick Creek run through the ranch for four miles along with another 1.77 miles of other springs, seeps, and drainages. Several stock ponds can be found on other tributaries. The listing notes the present live water has the potential to be developed even further.

The ranch is highlighted by a "dramatic" cave with an Artesian-type water feature discharging an estimated 19,000 gallons of water each day and captured for decades in a 40,000-gallon cistern. This water feature flows continuously into an old spring box from the top of the cave. It has been captured to provide water to the headquarters and lakes, which is supplemented by an electric well.

The well by the house is believed to be 600 to 700 feet deep and is in the Cow Creek aquifer. The windmill on the southwest ridge is believed to be 240 to 260 foot deep and is a grand fathered Edwards Aquifer well, according to the listing.

Light hunting in the past few years sets the ranch up for a hunting paradise or a wildlife sanctuary. The property includes: whitetail deer, axis deer, turkey, doves, hogs, and varmints. The many water features on the property provide plentiful opportunities for fishing and duck hunting.

For more information on Less Ranch visit the Dullnig Ranch website.

More from the Texas Hill Country

- My trip to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' house made my skin crawl

- 3,000-acre Hill Country ranch for sale by 5th generation owners

- Buc-ee's in Boerne: New store expected almost 10 years from announcement

- Mayfair community project to bring 6,000 residential units to New Braunfels

- 'The Biggest Little Bar in Texas' now for sale in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here .

Comments / 1

Related
Awesome 98

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Boerne, TX
Real Estate
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
County
Kendall County, TX
Boerne, TX
Business
City
Boerne, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Texas Hill Country#Cowboy#Cave#Housing List#Dullnig Ranch Sales#Jack Jill
KXAN

Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Game Wardens discovered nearly 400 shark fins at a restaurant in San Antonio. Texas Game Wardens with Bexar County, with the help of a K-9 inspection team, made the discovery at a seafood restaurant, a post by Texas Game Wardens stated. At the restaurant, police found 381 “whole shark […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Austonia

Austin area man offers Elon Musk free land to move Twitter's headquarters to his cattle ranch

After Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s deal to buy the social platform for $44 billion, Jim Schwertner made his own offer to Musk: 100 acres in Schwertner, Texas at no cost.As President and CEO of Schwertner Farms, he oversees farming and ranching on 20,000 acres of land just north of Georgetown, in Williamson and Bell County. He told Austonia he thinks Musk is the best thing to ever happen to Texas. He added that a business like Twitter would add a lot of jobs and boost the economy, so giving the land, which is about 75 football fields, to Musk would...
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
5K+
Followers
892
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy