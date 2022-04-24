Here are 7 interesting facts that you should know about the 2023 BMW 7 Series – It has a polarizing design, packs a massive 8K theater screen, and also has iPhone-sized touchscreens as door-mounted controls.
After months of teasers and spy shots, the 2023 BMW 7-Series sedan was recently revealed hot on the heels of the updated X7. The new bold, in-your-face design language adopted by the German automaker on both the flagship models has managed to shock everyone, with many even comparing it to the...luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0