Disney in Texas? Judge invites company to move amid DeSantis feud

By Grace Reader, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — A Texas judge penned the chairman and CEO of Walt Disney recommending the company relocate from Florida to Texas this week amid a feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney .

“While you, your company, employees, and diverse fans face authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more ready to welcome the Disney family with thousands of good paying jobs and billions of dollars of investments,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George wrote.

DeSantis signed a law that will dissolve Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is a private government controlled by Disney (why does Disney have its own private government in Florida in the first place? You can find the answer to that here ).

It’s a law many believe is nothing more than retaliation for Disney’s public criticism of Florida’s signed bill that critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bars teaching sexual orientation and gender identity in schools before fourth grade.

The Texas judge tweeted directly at DeSantis , calling him a “political extremist” and touting Fort Bend County’s diversity. He also followed up with a series of Disney-themed follow-up posts ( memes were used ).

“I invite you to visit Fort Bend County and see for yourself why our community is the best place for a new Walt Disney World Resort,” George said.

Meanwhile, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced he wants to create a Texas version of the “Don’t Say Gay” law that aims to give parents more rights when it comes to what their kids learn in school. Patrick said this bill would be a priority in the 2023 session.

