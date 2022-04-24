ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio man grazed by bullet while sleeping in bed

By Nexstar Media Wire, Daniel Griffin
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwM2U_0fIeHEvH00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Columbus police said a man didn’t realize he’d been grazed by a bullet during the night until he woke up Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 30-year-old man’s home, where he said he heard gunshots outside his home during the night. He said he didn’t think much of it until he woke up and realized the bullet grazed his midsection.

Local football legend passes after single-vehicle rollover

He also said he found the bullet beside him in bed.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at (614) 645-4141.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy