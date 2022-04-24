ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

NYPD release video of driver wanted in White Plains Road hit-and-run that critically injured man

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Police released footage of a hit-and-run that took place Friday on White Plains Road as they continue their search for the driver who critically injured a man.

News 12 was told the driver of the flatbed truck struck a 49-year-old man after driving from a nearby lumber yard.

The victim was standing near a Chevy pickup truck when he was struck.

Authorities say the victim suffered serious injuries, including broken bones.

The driver did not stop and eventually struck a utility pole near East 235 Street before taking off on foot.

Anyone who recognizes the driver in the video is asked to call police.

News 12

News 12

