NYPD release video of driver wanted in White Plains Road hit-and-run that critically injured man

Police released footage of a hit-and-run that took place Friday on White Plains Road as they continue their search for the driver who critically injured a man.

News 12 was told the driver of the flatbed truck struck a 49-year-old man after driving from a nearby lumber yard.

The victim was standing near a Chevy pickup truck when he was struck.

Authorities say the victim suffered serious injuries, including broken bones.

The driver did not stop and eventually struck a utility pole near East 235 Street before taking off on foot.

Anyone who recognizes the driver in the video is asked to call police.