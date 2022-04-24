ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

A New Lane Closure Begins Monday on I-90 Near Rochester

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Motorists are being advised that traffic on westbound I-90 southwest of Rochester will be restricted to a single lane beginning on Monday. The new restriction involves a section of the freeway west of Stewartville near Olmsted County Road...

Bring Me The News

National Guard joins emergency response as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The onslaught of spring storms is creating significant flooding issues along the Red River Basin in North Dakota and Minnesota. The situation has escalated to the point that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency flood operations in several counties where emergency operation plans are already activated.
POLK COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Patrol: Slick roads causing multiple spinouts on I-94

(Rothsay, MN) -- Slick roads and travel conditions are continuing beyond just county gravel roads in Cass and Clay Counties. The Minnesota State Patrol says I-94 West from Rothsay all the way to Moorhead has several slick spots, which has caused numerous rollovers, crashes and spin-outs throughout Monday morning. "All...
ROTHSAY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

So close to Record-Breaking Cold

We have obviously seen MUCH colder weather in both Minnesota and Iowa. However, this April 25th will go down as one of the coldest ever. We are flirting with the lowest, high temperature ever at Rochester International Airport. The record low for April 25th in Rochester is 36°F in 1965. The high for today is 38°F. Luckily, we will be warming up the rest of the week.
KROC News

Downtown Rochester Hotel Sues City Over “Major Water Leak”

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The owner of a downtown Rochester hotel is seeking damages from the city and a private company stemming from an expensive water leak. The lawsuit was filed in Olmsted County Court by BGD5, the owner/operator of the Doubletree Hotel. It says a frozen sprinkler pipe in a skyway connected to the building ruptured, "causing a major water leak.”
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Classic $1.2 Million-Dollar Home in Rochester Now For Sale

Another million-dollar home just popped up on the real estate market in Rochester, Minnesota and it is gorgeous! BONUS: the home is located in the desirable Pill Hill area making this property extremely close to the downtown area. Oh, and there are some animal friends in the back that maybe you could negotiate into the contract.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Free Office and Fitness Items Given Away at Rochester YMCA

News is out that the Rochester, Minnesota YMCA is going to open back up on Saturday, April 23rd for a giveaway of items!. Rochester, Minnesota YMCA Opening on Saturday for Giveaway Event. Just a few months ago, Rochester, Minnesota said goodbye to the YMCA on 1st Avenue. The doors closed...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
BRAINERD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Claremont Teen Among 5 People Injured in Crashes On Highway 14

Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM) - The State Patrol is reporting there were three injury crashes on Highway 14 between Rochester and Waseca on Saturday. The most recent was reported at 6:40 PM and Dodge Center and resulted in injuries to a Claremont teenager. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Diego Pena was driving a car west on Highway 14 when it left the road and crashed into the ditch near the interchange next to the Dodge Center Airport. He was transported to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
CLAREMONT, MN
CBS Minnesota

National Guard Heads To Crookston To Help With Flooding

CROOKSTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Fast-rising waters quickly filled parts of northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas over the weekend. After storms hit Polk County, the Red Lake River ran over, flooding many people’s homes. The Minnesota National Guard announced Monday afternoon that 51 soldiers with the 134th Brigade Support Battalion in Little Falls are headed up to the area to help and get the community ready for even more problems this week. The river is expected to crest on Thursday. (credit: CBS) “It’s very scary, especially with myself. I lived in Grand Forks during the ’97 flood, and it kind of brings back memories of all that pain of losing a lot of things over there as well,” Crookston resident Karen Swatlowski said. Several counties, including Polk, have already declared a state of emergency. For the time being, community facilities, like a sports center, are being used as makeshift shelters. There was also a tornado in Crookston this weekend. The National Weather Service confirmed a twister tore across some farm fields Saturday night, tracking about half a mile.
CROOKSTON, MN
